MJF shares the secret behind his unbelievable body transformation

MJF recently revealed the secret behind his unbelievable body transformation. According to the AEW star, his fitness and nutrition coach had a big hand in helping him get in his best shape.

Following his loss to Samoa Joe at Worlds End PPV, The Salt of the Earth went on a hiatus to tend to some injuries. He returned to AEW almost five months later at Double or Nothing PPV on May 26 in Las Vegas.

When Maxwell Jacob Friedman returned to action, the fans saw him in a good trim. He recently took to his Instagram account to share with fans how he transformed his body and got a lot more muscular.

He credited the popular fitness instructor Adam Pfau and his nutrition plan for helping him get back in shape. Sharing a before and after picture of himself, MJF wrote:

"Follow @apfau he completely changed my body with his nutrition plan."

37-year-old performer names MJF as his motivator

37-year-old star Paul Walter Hauser recently did an interview with TV Insider. During the conversation, he named MJF, DDP, Natayal, and other veterans as his biggest motivators who have been encouraging and helping him in his wrestling journey.

"I would say the people who have embraced me the most and taken me under their wing for advice and help would be Paul London, Diamond Dallas Page, Nattie Neidhart, and MJF. Those are the three that come to mind. They’ve embraced me and been kind and encouraged me too saying, “You have something, lean into it and see where you land,” he said.

The actor-turned-wrestler has always been a huge fan of pro wrestling. He stepped into the combat sports world in November last year and has been in a few indie matches with the likes of Matt Cardona and Sami Callihan.

He is set to make his MLW debut at Battle Riot VI, where he will take part in the Annual Balttel Riot match to win a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

