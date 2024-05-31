37-year-old performer says AEW star MJF has taken him under his wing

AEW star MJF is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling and it seems like he has been helping out a 37-year-old star. The star in question is Paul Walter Hauser.

The actor-turned-professional wrestler has been a lifelong fan of the business and has been training hard for his matches. Paul has competed in hardcore matches with the likes of Matt Cardona and Sami Callihan and is currently preparing for his upcoming Major League Wrestling debut. He is set to take part in the Annual Battle Riot for a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking in an interview with TV Insider, Paul Walter Hauser named MJF, Natalya, and others as the stars who took him under their wing and encouraged him to continue performing in the squared circle.

"I would say the people who have embraced me the most and taken me under their wing for advice and help would be Paul London, Diamond Dallas Page, Nattie Neidhart, and MJF. Those are the three that come to mind. They’ve embraced me and been kind and encouraged me too saying, “You have something, lean into it and see where you land.” [H/T:TVInsider]

Booker T believes AEW star MJF could sign with WWE in the future

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on MJF's return at Double or Nothing. The NXT commentator revealed that he'd like to see the former AEW World Champion in a WWE ring someday, however, he further stated that he respects Friedman's decision to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

"I would have liked to have seen him [MJF] in a WWE ring. That's not something that won't happen, perhaps in the future one day. This kid's still young, but he's making that decision for himself and his family; can't do anything, but respect that. That's the only thing you can do. This is his life and his career,'' Booker T said.

MJF is set to return to All Elite Wrestling Television next week on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see if he gets in line to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship.