MJF to WWE could happen 'one day'; Booker T waxes lyrical about AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. recently opened up about AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) choosing to stay with Tony Khan's promotion rather than join WWE. The Hall of Famer also thought that the AEW star could make the jump one day if things aligned perfectly.

MJF shocked fans when he returned to AEW TV at Double or Nothing this past weekend. The former AEW World Champion attacked former friend Adam Cole. before cutting a passionate promo about the Jacksonville-based company.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T. and Brad Gilmore discussed MJF's return at Double of Nothing. Booker understood why the 28-year-old decided to sign a huge contract with AEW but hoped that MJF would join WWE in the future.

Trending

"I would have liked to have seen him [MJF] in a WWE ring. That's not something that won't happen, perhaps in the future one day. This kid's still young, but he's making that decision for himself and his family; can't do anything, but respect that. That's the only thing you can do. This is his life and his career,'' Booker T. said.

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion added:

''The only thing you can do is respect that. I wish him luck. Anything that he does is more than anything, so for me, MJF, just keep doing your thing, man. Right now, he's hot, and I just want to see exactly how far that kid goes in this business because he's got a hell of a lot of potential!'' [28:26 - 29:12]

Booker T not a fan of Darby Allin's finishing move and wrestling style

In an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast earlier this month, Booker T. expressed his dismay at Darby Allin's finisher and wrestling style. The former world champion also revealed his reaction when he first saw Allin hit his iconic death-defying move, The Coffin Drop, at Northeast Championship Wrestling.

"I worry' I really do. I worry about the young guys these days. Let's say, for instance, a Darby Allin. The first time I saw him in Northeast Championship Wrestling, before he ever got signed, and he did the Coffin Drop that night, I go, 'Man, what is wrong with this kid?'" Booker T. said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Darby Allin recently represented Team AEW in an Anarchy in The Arena Match against The Elite at Double or Nothing 2024. During the match, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion set Jack Perry on fire with a flamethrower. However, The Elite eventually prevailed in the end, as Jungle Boy hit Bryan Danielson with a running knee for the pin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback