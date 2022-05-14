"Making an absurd amount of money" - MJF slams all ex-WWE Superstars working in AEW

MJF has become the talk of the wrestling world lately, especially since he teased the idea of leaving AEW for WWE in the future.

The Salt of the Earth, whose contract expires in 2024, believes he could initiate the biggest bidding war between the two promotions once his deal is up. Friedman might be an AEW original, but he is also a businessman at the end of the day. The 26-year-old rising star has bluntly stated that he would like to work for the company that's willing to pay the most for his services.

In recent months, reports have suggested that the former MLW star has argued with his boss Tony Khan multiple times over several former WWE stars getting paid more than he is getting.

Speaking on Barstool Rasslin', The Pinnacle leader pointed out the flaws in the AEW system, with the ex-WWE stars earning an "absurd" amount of money being the biggest. MJF also took a massive dig at his fellow workers by commenting on their inability to boost ratings:

"I think there is a lot of stuff going on in this company that is inaccurate. I think all these f**king ex-WWE guys that are making an absurd amount of money when, quite frankly, they cant sniff my f**king jock when it comes to the ratings I pull in whenever I'm on screen, I think they can all go to hell. Somebody in the upper management has a problem with me and it's very obvious if you see what I'm dealing with week to week," Friedman said. (h/t- Fightful)

Over the last year, AEW President Tony Khan has been on a signing spree, as he has opened his checkbook to sign several major names from WWE.

Ranging from CM Punk to Jeff Hardy, the arrivals of these legends have added much-needed star power to the thriving AEW roster.

MJF is reportedly "frustrated" with his AEW contract

The long-standing issue between MJF and Tony Khan still appears to be unsettled.

The two men previously quarreled when The Pinnacle leader sat down with Ariel Helwani for an interview without notifying the AEW PR crew in advance. While both men talked out their sentiments, Friedman reportedly remains displeased.

Fightful Select recently reported that Friedman is still "frustrated" with his contract situation. Even more so, MJF is now leaning towards leaving AEW once his contract expires in 2024.

Do you agree with The Salt of the Earth? Do you think he will leave AEW for WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

