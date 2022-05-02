MJF discloses what it will take for him to join WWE from AEW

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) shared his thoughts on potentially joining WWE in 2024. He has no problem shifting promotions if Vince McMahon pays him the big bucks.

The Salt of the Earth is an All Elite Original. However, his contract will expire in 2024. It led many to wonder whether MJF will move to the Stanford-based promotion, given that he has teased jumping ship multiple times in the past.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner attended the For the Love of Wrestling convention by Monopoly events. He addressed his contract situation, saying he's in the wrestling business for himself. He added that he'd join the rival promotion if Vince McMahon paid him more than Tony Khan:

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent. Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people – I did not get into this business to make any of you happy. I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I'd go to WWE.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

You can check out the results for last week's Rampage here.

MJF wouldn't be the first AEW star to jump to WWE

WWE has already succeeded in luring away AEW talent. They recently signed Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and Tony Khan were unable to come to an agreement, and as a result, Rhodes exited the company.

The former three-time TNT Champion made his grand WWE return at WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Seth Rollins.

He's currently a top babyface on RAW. Rhodes is undefeated since making his comeback with wins over The Miz and Kevin Owens. He faces Rollins again at WrestleMania Backlash.

Considering Cody Rhodes' run so far, MJF might be tempted to start a new chapter in his career. Do you think Maxwell will join Cody Rhodes in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Edited by Abhinav Singh