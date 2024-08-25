MJF subjected to theft in London before AEW All In, statement issued

MJF vs Will Ospreay is one of the top matches on the AEW All In card.
MJF vs. Will Ospreay is one of the top matches on the AEW All In card [Image courtesy AEW on YouTube]

AEW's biggest show of the year isn't even here yet, and a lot is happening in London already. Ahead of the pay-per-view, MJF revealed on Twitter that his Dynamite Diamond ring had been stolen.

MJF is scheduled to defend the American (fka International) Championship against Will Ospreay in one of the most anticipated matches on the card. The outspoken star hasn't shied away from being a vicious heel during his feud with Ospreay, as he's not missed a chance to insult his rival's home country.

MJF, along with the other All Elite Wrestling roster members, have been in London in preparation for All In, and it seems like Maxwell hasn't had the best of experiences.

The 28-year-old took to social media and was evidently pretty enraged over his allegedly stolen ring. MJF's character work is second to none, and his latest tweet could also be a part of his plan to trash England. He issued the following statement that must be, of course, taken with a grain of salt:

"My Dynamite Diamond ring has been stolen. Unreal. Godless. Lawless country!!!!!!!!!!" wrote the AEW star.

For all we know, MJF may have never even lost his prized Dynamite Diamond ring and might just be trying to get under the fans' skin as a top-notch heel.

However, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has bigger problems to worry about as an extremely motivated Will Ospreay has promised to regain the International Championship after a pretty heated rivalry with another top AEW main eventer.

हिन्दी