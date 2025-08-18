MJF suddenly gives a spoiler on huge title change in AEW

Former AEW World Champion MJF gave a potential spoiler for a major upcoming title match. The Salt of the Earth appears to have something planned that will outrage fans.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was not having a great 2025 until he won the men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In: Texas, which allows him to challenge for the AEW World Championship. After he got kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate, MJF decided to execute his contract.

During his promo segment with the current AEW World Champion, Hangman Adam Page, MJF got provoked and announced that he would be executing his Casino Gauntlet contract at Forbidden Door 2025. Max vs. Hangman is slated for the World Title at the pay-per-view on August 24.

Ahead of the big title match, MJF had a message for fans on X. The Salt of the Earth promised outrage, anger, and heartbreak at Forbidden Door, seemingly spoiling that he would be walking out of the event as the World Champion:

"The absolute outrage, anger, and heartbreak at the end of forbidden door is going to give me eternal life," Max wrote.

MJF addressed his rivals inside and outside AEW

While Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set for a World Title match against Hangman Page at Forbidden Door 2025, he has also been feuding with stars like Mark Briscoe and CMLL star Mistico.

MJF defeated Mark Briscoe recently on Dynamite, and he is set for a CMLL Title vs. Mask match against Mistico at the CMLL 92nd Anniversary event.

On X, The Salt of the Earth recently addressed all three of his rivals:

"Mark Briscoe is vanquished. Misticos mask is mine. Hangman’s world title is mine. Professional wrestling is mine. The world is mine," Max wrote.

MJF currently holds the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship, and it remains to be seen if he manages to capture the All Elite Wrestling World Title at Forbidden Door as well.

