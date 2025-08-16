MJF makes multiple claims after match against legendary ex-WWE star is confirmed

MJF is scheduled for a huge title match against a former WWE superstar and venerated lucha libre performer next month. With an AEW title match also looming on the horizon, The Wolf of Wrestling has sent a message to his rivals on social media. Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently secured championship gold outside of All Elite Wrestling, as he dethroned Averno to become the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion at the start of August. This past Friday, the former Hurt Syndicate member mounted his first successful defense of the belt against Zandokan Jr., after which he called out Mistico, whom MJF has been feuding with for some time now. Friedman's confrontation with the CMLL legend led to the self-proclaimed &quot;generational talent&quot; agreeing to battle the erstwhile Sin Cara in a Title vs Mask match at CMLL's 92nd Anniversary event. MJF ambushed the former WWE superstar afterwards, stealing his mask once again and wearing it while delivering a Tombstone on the latter in a blatant show of disrespect. This took place days after Friedman was goaded into executing his All In 2025 Casino Gauntlet Contract at Forbidden Door 2025 for a shot at Hangman Page's AEW World Title. Taking to X/Twitter recently, the New York-native sent a message boasting about his recent victory over Mark Briscoe, and promising to unmask Mistico at their upcoming showdown, as well as vowing to unseat The Cowboy for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door 2025. &quot;Mark Briscoe is vanquished. Misticos mask is mine.Hangman’s world title is mine. Professional wrestling is mine. The world is mine.&quot;Check out Friedman's tweet below:It remains to be seen whether Mistico will be able to defeat MJF for his CMLL World Championship this coming month. MJF attacked the AEW World Champion after DynamiteMaxwell Jacob Friedman evidently did not take kindly to being outsmarted by Adam Page earlier on this week's Dynamite, when he tricked the All Elite &quot;pillar&quot; into cashing his All In 2025 contract for a shot at the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door. The Salt of the Earth retaliated against The Cowboy by viciously attacking the latter in the parking lot towards the end of the episode. MJF attacking Hangman Page in the parking lot [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]It remains to be seen if Friedman will be able to reclaim his prized Triple B from The Hangman later this month.