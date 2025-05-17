MJF suddenly mocks top AEW stars

AEW top star MJF is all through a big narcissist on live television. The Salt of the Earth has now taken his antics to social media to mock two huge names on the roster.

The two stars, Will Ospreay and "Hangman" Adam Page, are set to collide in an upcoming marquee match. As mentioned, the duo outlasted multiple names in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament that began weeks ago and advanced to the finals.

They will square off in a high-stakes one-on-one showdown, with the winner becoming the Owen Hart Cup holder and earning an AEW World Championship match at their premier event, All In Texas. MJF missed out on that opportunity while taking care of his own business and decided to throw some shade on both competitors.

The Devil took to his Instagram stories to drop an edited photo of Will Ospreay and Hangman Adam Page that looked highly suggestive to mock them.

"Hahahahahahah."

MJF mocking Will Ospreay and Adam Page (Image via MJF's Instagram story)

AEW star MJF's relentless pursuit of joining a top faction came to an end

MJF had a different focus than competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament to take his AEW career to the next level. He constantly pursued The Hurt Syndicate to join them as their fourth member.

The former World Champion went to every length he could to persuade the stable members. For weeks, he got the approval of MVP and Shelton Benjamin, but Bobby Lashley proved to be a tough nut to crack.

However, his efforts turned out to be a success on the May 14th edition of Dynamite: Beach Break as Lashley also gave him the thumbs up and accepted him as the newest member of The Hurt Syndicate. MJF was visibly enthralled with that and is now ready to bring his antics to the table to reach new heights and prove himself as an asset to MVP's dominant stable.

