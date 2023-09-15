MJF surpasses milestone set by former WWE champion in AEW

Big names become bigger by breaking records and creating a benchmark for upcoming wrestlers. MJF has done just that - surpassed a milestone set by none other than Kenny Omega.

MJF is one of the biggest names not just on the AEW roster but in the world of professional wrestling. He has wowed the audiences and even other wrestlers with his dedication and traditional in-ring style.

He has now been strutting with the AEW World Championship belt for 300 days, becoming second to only Kenny Omega, who has held the strap for 347 days. While he is inching close to the record, he has already beaten Jon Moxley's 227 days record and Chris Jericho's 182 days, both of whom have had excellent runs in WWE.

Mystic Max has defeated several of the best on the AEW roster to win and defend the belt. He had a bitter, violent match with Moxley in November 2022. He recently faced off against Adam Cole for the championship at AEW: All Out at Wembley Stadium. His next challenge is Samoa Joe at Grand Slam this weekend, and the latter has defeated Jeff Hardy and Roderick Strong.

MJF pays homage to a classic Scott Steiner's promo during Dynamite

MJF and Samoa Joe are all set to hit it up against each other come Dynamite: Grand Slam. In the build-up to the show on this week's Dynamite, "The Devil" referenced Scott Steiner, the former wrestler with one of the most impressive physiques during the Attitude Era. MJF referenced the volley of math that Steiner gave out:

"See, normally if you go one on one with a wrestler, you got a fifty-fifty percent chance of winning. But on a genetic freak and I am more. So, you have a twenty-five percent chance to beat me. But with my boy Cole watching my back in the mix, your chances of winning go drastically down. See, at our match at Grand Slam, you got a 33 and 1/3 chance of winning but I got a 66 and 2/3 chance of winning, because everyone in New York knows you can't beat me.So, Samoa Joe, you take your 33 and 1/3 chance of winning minus by 25 percent chance, and you get a 8 and 1/3 chance of winning at Grand Slam."

He was referring to this promo:

MJF has certainly set the tone for his upcoming match at Grand Slam. Do you believe he will surpass Kenny Omega's record? Tell us in the comments section.

