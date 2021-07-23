MJF takes credit for AEW Fyter Fest Night 2's massive ratings 

Fyter Fest Night 2 proved to be a massive success for AEW, as the episode pulled in as many as 1.148 million viewers, the third-highest in Dynamite's history. The ratings were up from the previous week's episode, which saw 1.025 million viewers tuning in to watch the show.

While a strong card and lack of competition from the NBA finals were attributed as reasons for the steep hike, MJF seems to have taken credit for the success to himself. Moments after fans began discussing AEW's viewership, The Salt of The Earth sent out a short message, stating that he's welcome.

"You're welcome." tweeted MJF

Though he wasn't in action at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, MJF did make his presence felt during the show. Apart from serving in the commentary box during the opening match where Chris Jericho defeated Shawn Spears, The Pinnacle leader also made a blockbuster announcement.

He revealed that the debuting Nick Gage, an indie wrestling stalwart, would lock horns with Chris Jericho at AEW: Fight For The Fallen in the second part of "Five Labors of Jericho."

AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 featured two major title matches

The presence of two major title matches on the card certainly played a role in fans tuning in to watch AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 in droves.

The first title match saw Britt Baker defending her AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. Though sloppy in places, the bout was overall a well-contested affair, ending with Baker rightfully retaining her title.

The Big D👇M👇D!@RealBrittBaker was successful in her first defense of the #AEW Women's World Championship at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest in Texas! pic.twitter.com/EQ4cE3hnq4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021

Apart from that, Jon Moxley defended his IWGP United States Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match. Though shorter than expected, running at only 13 minutes, the bout was still a memorable and violent outing. Archer won the title in front of his home crowd in Texas, who cheered wildly for him throughout the match's running time.

Do you think AEW can continue its winning momentum by registering even better ratings for next week's Fight For The Fallen special?

Edited by Vedant Jain