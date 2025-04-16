MJF takes credit for AEW's historic achievement; issues statement

AEW is about to reach a significant milestone. MJF has now taken credit for the achievement.
Since its launch, AEW has grown by leaps and bounds. The company has grown in size and has also expanded from one weekly show to two. The promotion has also held shows outside the US.
Since its launch, Dynamite has often been compared to WCW Nitro since it also provided an alternative to WWE for both fans and wrestlers. However, many predicted that AEW would follow the same fate as WCW. Despite these predictions, Dynamite will surpass Nitro in episode count with tonight's Spring BreakThru special.
MJF recently took to social media to take credit for AEW's massive achievement.
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
"What Nitro was able to achieve changed wrestling. I’m proud of the fact that like Nitro (but longer 😉) Dynamite has managed to give both fans (from an entertainment standpoint) and professional wrestlers (from a fiscal standpoint) an alternative. And to think none of this would be possible without me carrying the company solely on my back for all these years…You’re truly welcome."
Check out his tweet here:
MJF recently got rejected by The Hurt Syndicate
A few weeks ago, MVP met Maxwell Jacob Friedman in the ring and offered him his services. However, the rest of the Hurt Syndicate weren't welcoming to the idea of Maxwell joining their ranks. Despite this, Friedman interfered in The Hurt Syndicate's title defense at AEW Dynasty and helped them retain their Tag Team Championship.
Following this win, The Hurt Syndicate celebrated their victory that week on Dynamite when MJF came down to the ring and joined them. He believed his antics at Dynasty had earned him a spot in the group, and now it was time for them to help him. However, things got heated between Bobby Lashley and Maxwell.
MVP then told Max that he needed three votes to join their group. While MVP voted in favor of The Devil joining them, Shelton Benjamin gave him a thumbs down. Following this segment, Friedman took to social media to post a picture of himself with Shelton Benjamin. He called the former WWE star his big brother.
"Me and big bro."
Check out his tweet below:
It will be interesting to see if The Hurt Syndicate will eventually allow MJF to join them.