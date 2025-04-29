MJF takes credit for big AEW show selling out, insults former WWE star

The AEW push of MJF may have faltered in the last year or so, but the proud heel remains one of the most braggadocious grapplers in all of pro wrestling. AEW just received major news related to an upcoming event, but MJF quickly took credit and publicly insulted a legendary former WWE Superstar to fuel rumors of a match.

Tony Khan is taking All Elite Wrestling to Mexico City for its debut in the country on Wednesday, June 18. Along with CMLL, AEW will present Grand Slam: Mexico at the legendary Arena Mexico. The special will air live on TBS, MAX, and Fox Sports Mexico. Tickets went on sale this past Saturday, and by Monday morning, the event was sold out. Additional tickets will likely be released as production is finalized.

The Salt of The Earth will be making his return to Arena Mexico at Grand Slam, as his debut at the iconic venue came at CMLL Viernes Espectacular on August 2, 2024. The then-American Champion retained the title against Templario in the 16-minute main event. MJF took to X this week to take credit for Arena Mexico selling out, wondering who his next victim will be in the City of Palaces.

"The American champion selling out Arena Mexico for a second time. Who will be my next victim?" MJF wrote.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman should challenge Mistico to a match at Grand Slam Mexico, as this will make him the most money, according to one fan on X. MJF responded with a shot at the lucha legend, who is also known as the original Sin Cara of WWE.

"That dork's terrified of me," MJF wrote.

Friedman has been in a storyline with The Hurt Syndicate as of late. He has not wrestled since losing to Adam Page at Revolution on March 9.

Additional AEW events set for Mexico

All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor are headed to Mexico to partner with CMLL for Grand Slam on June 18. However, there are two more events planned for Mexico that week involving Tony Khan's rosters:

Tuesday, June 17: CMLL vs. AEW and ROH

Friday, June 20: CMLL Fantastica Mania with talents from CMLL, AEW, ROH, NJPW, and RevPro

Khan has not announced cards for these events, but a trios bout with NJPW and CMLL talents has been booked for Fantastica Mania. Shingo Takagi, Titan, and Hiromu Takahashi will face TJP, Francesco Akira, and Templario.

