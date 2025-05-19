MJF takes a dig at 3-time AEW champion after massive accomplishment

A former AEW champion just achieved a huge milestone. However, MJF has taken a dig at him.

Last year, Darby Allin was supposed to climb Mount Everest. However, an injury days before the climb derailed his plans. Being the person that he is, the former TNT Champion didn't give up on his goal. After completing his previous match for AEW in December 2024, he announced that he was taking time off to climb Mount Everest again.

Recently, it was confirmed that Allin had successfully climbed Mount Everest and had even started his descent. He had also planted the AEW flag on top of the mountain and clicked a photo with his team. MJF caught wind of this news and took a dig at Darby Allin, asking him if he had ever won a match with a headlock takeover.

This is in reference to Maxwell's match against Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara at Double or Nothing 2023. The Salt of the Earth pinned Allin with a headlock takeover to retain his World Title in the match.

"But did he win a match with a headlock takeover?"

Check out his post here:

MJF reveals his preparation for his official contract signing into The Hurt Syndicate

MJF has been trying to get into The Hurt Syndicate for the past couple of weeks. While MVP agreed to let him join the group. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley were against the idea. However, soon Benjamin also warmed up to The Devil, and last week, Lashley finally gave Maxwell the thumbs up to join their ranks. Hence, this week on Dynamite, there will be an official contract signing to allow The Wolf of Wrestling to join the faction.

MJF recently took to social media to announce that he had just bought a custom suit for this contract signing segment.

"Bought a custom suit for this 🤗, " he wrote.

You can check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see Maxwell Jacob Friedman officially join the Hurt Syndicate after weeks of trying to get Bobby Lashley's approval.

