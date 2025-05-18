MJF reveals preparation for official contract signing with The Hurt Syndicate

AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) is set to sign a contract with The Hurt Syndicate. He has now revealed how he was preparing for the moment.

Ever since he played a hand in The Hurt Syndicate retaining their World Tag Team Titles at AEW Dynasty 2025, MJF has been vocal about wanting to join the group. However, Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) told him that he needed to get the approval of all the members of the group first. Porter was the first to give Maxwell a thumbs up, followed by Shelton Benjamin, but Bobby Lashley was on the fence about the former World Champion joining their ranks.

Maxwell also tried to bribe his way into the group, but Lashley told him to hurt people instead. MJF then proved he could hurt people by attacking Top Flight. Last week on Dynamite, Bobby Lashley finally gave Friedman the thumbs up to join The Hurt Syndicate, and next week, the 29-year-old will officially sign his contract with the group. The Salt of the Earth took to X/Twitter to let fans know that he bought a custom suit for his contract signing.

"Bought a custom suit for this 🤗, " he wrote.

Nic Nemeth feels The Hurt Syndicate might have a nasty surprise for MJF

Both MJF and The Hurt Syndicate have proven themselves to be untrustworthy. This was the reason why Bobby Lashley was on the fence about Maxwell joining his group. While he finally gave his thumbs up, the group could have something else planned, according to Nic Nemeth.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth pointed out that The Hurt Syndicate could throw a big party only to attack Maxwell and beat him up.

"And you don't know, they might throw a big party and beat his a** in front of everybody. Either way, I want to see next week which is one of my favorite parts of wrestling, when it is not the main event of the show. Doing something that says I wanna see what happens next week, that's how you book a wrestling show, and they've been stellar so far." [18:31-19:55]

It will be interesting to see if MJF will officially join The Hurt Syndicate next week or whether Nic Nemeth's predictions will ring true.

