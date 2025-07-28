MJF takes a massive shot at top AEW star

By Gaurav Singh
Published Jul 28, 2025 09:00 GMT
AEW MJF
MJF is a former AEW World Champion! (Image source: MJF on X)

The former AEW World Champion MJF fired shots at a major star and his former rival. The Salt of the Earth refused to disclose his plans as the Casino Gauntlet winner as well.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman continues to mock top AEW star "Hangman" Adam Page. Hangman won the AEW World Championship by dethroning Jon Moxley at All In: Texas, while MJF won the men's Casino Gauntlet match on the same night. Max currently holds the world title contract that he can cash in anytime to challenge for the title.

During his recent interview with TMZ Sports, Max opened up on his plans regarding his Casino Gauntlet contract. The Salt of the Earth didn't reveal when he is going to cash in his contract, while also claiming that he could beat Hangman Page for the AEW World Title without cashing it in.

“First of all, when am I going to execute the contract? I can’t answer that. But what I will say is this, I know I can beat "Hangman" Adam Page in the middle of the ring easy. I don’t need to cash this thing in. So, I’m looking forward to wrestling him because when I do, the triple B is going back around my waist. Because my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I’m better than you, and..you know it,” Max stated. [From 0:48 onwards]
MJF's next AEW appearance after the fallout with The Hurt Syndicate

Last week on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman had a little fallout with The Hurt Syndicate backstage after being the faction's member for weeks. He also had an altercation with Bobby Lashley, as The Almighty said that they are done with him.

MJF then showed up in the ring and claimed that he could cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract without the Syndicate's help. Following the events that transpired last week, Max has been announced for an appearance this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

Fans will have to wait and see what transpires between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate this Wednesday.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Gaurav Singh

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
