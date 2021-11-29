"Your podcast is mid" – AEW star MJF lashes out at WCW legend

MJF recently sent a message to AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone criticizing the WCW veteran's podcast What Happened When.

The Salt of the Earth's unlikable on-screen personality hasn't done him any favors, with most of his AEW colleagues unwilling to befriend him. Recently, the official Twitter account of Schiavone's podcast shared a tweet wishing Happy Hanukkah, a Jewish festival, to everyone except for MJF:

As expected, MJF wasn't very pleased. The Pinnacle leader fired back with a tweet, writing that Tony Schiavone's podcast is "mid," and so is the AEW commentator himself. Check out the AEW star's tweet below:

Even last month, MJF and Tony Schiavone engaged in a profane-laden Twitter back-and-forth. It all started when the veteran broadcaster tweeted about his desire to see Darby Allin beat up MJF. In retaliation, The Salt of the Earth slammed Schiavone, calling him out for seeking the attention of AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker.

MJF is currently embroiled in a heated feud with CM Punk in AEW

After winning at AEW Full Gear 2021, MJF kickstarted a highly anticipated rivalry with CM Punk.

It's no secret that The Pinnacle leader is gifted when it comes to promo abilities. When pitted against Punk, a god-tier speaker, on last week's Dynamite, the two expectedly stole the show.

MJF and The Straight Edge Superstar traded barbs and name-dropped several top WWE stars in a 20-minute long exchange.

Fans can expect them to clash in a marquee match soon, possibly at AEW Revolution 2022. Until then, more promo battles on Dynamite and Rampage could keep the viewers invested in this dream feud.

