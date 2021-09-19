MJF posts childhood photo of AEW star, takes a shot at him

MJF recently took to Twitter to post an old picture of his current rival Brian Pillman Jr. in an attempt to publicly embarrass him. If that didn't do the job, MJF added a few words of his own to add fuel to the fire.

"Getting shoved in lockers since birth. Crying Brian," MJF tweeted.

Prior to signing with AEW, Pillman was already known by many due to his father, "The Loose Cannon" Brian Pillman, who was an innovative wrestler during the height of professional wrestling in the 1990s.

Much like his father, before competing as a professional wrestler, Brian Pillman Jr. played football. Nonetheless, he has already made a name for himself by performing at as big a stage in AEW and is set to compete in one of the biggest matches of his career this Wednesday.

Brian Pillman Jr. will go head to head with MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Following his match against Chris Jericho at All Out, MJF was quick to denounce the loss, stating that he pinned Le Champion clean during the encounter. With MJF moving on from his long-running feud with The Demo God, he required a new rival and he got one in the form of Brian Pillman Jr.

Over two weeks ago, on an episode of AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, MJF came out and proceeded to berate the city's main attractions before targeting Brian Pillman Jr.'s family, who were in attendance. Pillman didn't take kindly to MJF's words as he came out and attempted to shut MJF up.

But Pillman's attempts were futile as he was outnumbered by Wardlow and MJF. Even his partner Griff Garrison was halted right in his tracks by Mr. Mayhem, who then continued to deliver a beating on both members of The Varsity Blonds.

Following the attack, Pillman announced that he will be taking on MJF at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, which will be the biggest AEW Dynamite episode to date. AEW Dynamite will be live at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and is set to be headlined by Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson in a non-title match.

AEW Rampage will also be taped at the same venue and will feature CM Punk's first match on TV in seven years as he goes head-to-head with Powerhouse Hobbs.

