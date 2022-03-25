"A match made in heaven" – MJF declares he wants to work with WWE's Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman is one of the most renowned managers in the history of wrestling. Old school fans had several brilliant managers to pick their favorites from, such as Bobby Heenan or Jimmy Hart.

Today, Paul Heyman sets the standard for a memorable manager that enhances his "clients," such as Roman Reigns. While MJF is no stranger to the mic and can cut a mean promo, fans often wonder how well they'd pair together.

While speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, MJF got asked about his relationship with Heyman. Friedman revealed that the two never met face-to-face but were in contact:

“I have never met Paul Heyman, we have texted and we are both big fans of each other.” (from 32:54 onwards)

Friedman then said if he'd be willing to work with the notorious manager:

“God yeah! Absolutely! I think that'd be a match made in heaven. I think him and CM Punk was a little bit mid, but me and Paul Heyman? That'd be mage for sure, I mean that’s huge!”

If MJF's "bidding war" claim is true, fans might see him team up with Paul Heyman in WWE

While MJF is currently under AEW contract, the star has gone on record time and time again about the "bidding war of 2024." For fans who don't know, Friedman's AEW contract will expire in 2024. It means WWE could scoop up the young star.

If The Salt of the Earth winds up in WWE, his jump could rival Cody Rhodes'. It could also be an elaborate play by MJF to garner even more hate from AEW fans. However, if his relationship with Paul Heyman is true, a dream pairing could become a reality.

