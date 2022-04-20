MJF makes another tease about his AEW contract ending

MJF recently took to Twitter to tease what he believes will be a 2024 bidding war for his services.

For months, Friedman has threatened AEW and its fans with jumping over to WWE once his contract expires in 2024. The Salt of the Earth has often implied that he is willing to switch promotions if the money is good enough.

While fans seem unphased by his threats, the star is considered one of AEW's "Four Pillars" - the four young stars billed as the company's future. The other Pillars are Jungle Boy, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara.

Friedman recently posted a screenshot of the song Money (That's What I Want), hinting at his desire for a big payday.

The three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner then responded to his own Tweet, simply saying "2024", which is the year that MJF's contract with AEW expires.

Friedman is one of the most prominent and acclaimed heels in wrestling today, but his feud with CM Punk proved that his range extends far beyond simple villainy. Could this be another work to antagonize fans, or is the young star not happy at AEW?

Jim Cornette was impressed by the recent angle between MJF and Wardlow

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the former manager showered praise on Wardlow's performance at last week's Dynamite. According to Cornette, the story between the two is a classic wrestling angle that has fans engaged:

"[Fans] want to see this. They want to see Wardlow get his hands on MJF. They want to see this kind of s**t that where he throws people away because he's a giant f**king behemoth. This was a wrestling angle. You want to see these two get a hold of each other or specifically Wardlow get a hold of MJF more now than you did last week." Cornette said.

Wardlow has been trying to get at his former boss ever since Friedman cost him his chance at the TNT Championship. MJF has thus far managed to keep Mr. Mayhem at bay, but it seems as though the two will clash sooner or later.

For now, the former MLW star is ramping up his villainous antics and engaging in feuds that impress even Cornette. With 2024 still distant, Friedman will likely continue to raise his stock in hopes that a bidding war comes to fruition.

