MJF teases new AEW alliance despite joining The Hurt Syndicate

Despite being a member of The Hurt Syndicate, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has hinted at another alliance by offering his help to a top AEW star. The Wolf of Wrestling seemingly wants to align with the star for his match this week on Dynamite 300.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman officially became a member of The Hurt Syndicate several weeks ago. Nonetheless, he is also focused on his singles run. This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite 300, MJF will lock horns with AR Fox, Brody King, and Anthony Bowens in a four-way bout to determine who gets the number two spot in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In 2025.

Brody King recently reacted to the four-way match announcement on X, claiming that he will have the home team advantage in Ontario, California. Brody also vowed to beat MJF.

"This Wednesday with the home team advantage. Gonna beat @The_MJF‘s a** from Ontario to the 818," he wrote.

MJF took notice of the above statement and tried to persuade Brody, stating that they ''could make a great team on Wednesday.''

"Yooooooo, big broooooo! Love you, bro! You’re so handsome! You don’t look scary at ALLLLLLLLLL. I think we could make a great team on Wednesday! Hit me up!!!! No pressure, all love! Believe in you, biggest of bros," he wrote.

The original post can be viewed by clicking this LINK.

MJF vowed to send AEW star back to catering

AR Fox has been wrestling regularly on TV this year but has yet to register a win in singles matches. The 37-year-old AEW star recently took to X to express his excitement for his upcoming four-way match.

Later, MJF reacted to the post, declaring that he would send Fox back to catering.

“Yeah, let’s go back to catering, where you belong. Your a** is mine!!!!!” he wrote.

Click HERE to view his reply.

Expand Tweet

It will be fascinating to see who earns the number two spot in the upcoming Men's Casino Gauntlet Match this week.

