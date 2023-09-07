MJF threatens to "kill" 5-time champion from WWE

Tonight on Dynamite, MJF and Samoa Joe addressed their "brawl" last Sunday at All Out, which occurred right after Better Than You Bay Bay's match, and just before Joe's match.

Tonight, as the pair exchanged words, Joe made the claim that he would win the World Title Eliminator Tournament, to become the number one contender, and snatch the title away from the Devil of AEW. The two engaged again in a fight until Adam Cole came in to save his best friend, and which sent Joe high-tailing.

On Twitter, MJF had a simple message for Samoa Joe. He referenced the most famous crowd chant for Joe, which was "Joe is gonna kill you", and changed it to his name, sending a message to the ROH TV Champion. He has been unfazed, in front of the Submission Specialist, who is known for putting anyone opposed him to sleep.

"Max is gonna kill you."

MJF's neck issues showed up once more tonight on Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedmann has been a workhorse recently, and very active in the past few weeks. He competed twice at All In, once at All Out, and even appeared in tonight's episode of Dynamite.

At All In, there were glimpses of the old neck issues with MJF, but these seemed to have aggravated during All Out, when he and Adam Cole took on the Dark Order. He even had to go backstage to sort it out during the middle of the match. He was able to return, and help his team win, but got into a tussle with Samoa Joe right after, where Joe used a Guillotine Lock to target the already injured neck once more.

Tonight on Dynamite, after MJF and Samoa Joe's confrontation, the AEW World Champion was blindsided. Once more, these two went at it in the ring and Joe ran with all the momentum, until Max switched it up on him, and began an attack of his own. This was just bait as Joe hit a Uranage Slam, slamming MJF to the mat on the back and neck, resulting in a blow to his neck once more.

He was helped by the medical staff on the way up the ramp, heading backstage.

At this point, the champ is not 100%, but in a few weeks' time, he'll need to be as close to fully recovered as possible, as his next contender will be decided during the duration of the tournament.

