"MJF trade," "Is this happening??" - Fans want top WWE Superstar to join AEW after shocking loss at WrestleMania 41

A former WWE World Champion suffered a big loss at WrestleMania 41, and fans on the internet now want to see him in AEW. Many fans are already pitching some dream matches for the star if he turns All Elite.

At WrestleMania 41 Night Two, AJ Styles squared off with Logan Paul in a singles match. While the build-up to the match from the Triple H-led creative team was underwhelming, fans were expecting a great match, considering the athletic abilities of the two amazing performers.

The match featured some highly athletic spots and the involvement of Karrion Kross as well. Toward the end of a seemingly underwhelming encounter, Logan Paul emerged victorious against Styles. The result disappointed many fans who wanted The Phenomenal One to win. On X, a fan created an All Elite graphic for AJ, implying that the legendary wrestler should head to AEW.

Reacting to the possibility of Styles heading to All Elite Wrestling, many X users pitched some dream matches for the former WWE Champion against stars such as Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega. One of them also believed that Tony Khan should trade Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) to WWE and acquire the services of AJ.

Fans react to the possibility of AJ Styles turning All Elite in the future. [Screengrabs via AO's X]

Former WWE Champion thinks WrestleMania 41 may be AJ Styles' last

Former WWE Champion Big E predicted ahead of The Show of Shows in Las Vegas that AJ Styles might wrestle in his last ever 'Mania match this year.

Speaking on the pre-show ahead of Night Two, the former New Day member stated the following:

"This might be the very last WrestleMania match that you see from AJ Styles. I'm telling you, drink it all in because he is truly special. I know we are going to get into Logan Paul; he's incredible. But let's not forget about what AJ Styles has done in this ring."

Only time will tell what's next for The Phenomenal One after his WrestleMania 41 loss.

