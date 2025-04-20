  • home icon
AJ Styles could wrestle his last match at WrestleMania, claims former WWE Champion

By Robert Lentini
Modified Apr 20, 2025 22:30 GMT
Styles will be in action tonight at WrestleMania 41. [Image credit: WWE.com]

A former WWE Champion claims that AJ Styles could be competing in his final WrestleMania match this year. The Phenomenal One will be in a singles match during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41.

AJ Styles is scheduled to battle Logan Paul tonight at The Show of Shows. The Maverick is heading into the match with momentum, as he recently planted Styles with a Paulverizer on RAW.

During the Kickoff Show for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, Big E stated that Styles does not get enough consideration as the greatest of all time, and noted that he was the best performer he had stepped in the ring with.

"I want to encourage every one of you to soak it all in. I am telling you, when we talk about the GOAT (greatest of all time) discussion, AJ Styles doesn't get nearly enough love. And I know that a bulk of his career was in TNA, but I got a chance to wrestle Y2AJ, the short-lived team of Chris Jericho and AJ Styles. And I am telling you, I don't think I've been in the ring with anyone as good as AJ Styles," he said.
Big E then added that this could be Styles' last match at WrestleMania and suggested that everyone enjoy it.

"This might be the very last WrestleMania match that you see from AJ Styles. I'm telling you, drink it all in because he is truly special. I know we are going to get into Logan Paul, he's incredible. But let's not forget about what AJ Styles has done in this ring," he added.
Styles picked up a victory over Karrion Kross this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if the 47-year-old can defeat Logan Paul tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41.

