AJ Styles must defeat Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41, says top AEW star

AJ Styles has gotten the support of a popular AEW star ahead of his match at WWE WrestleMania 41. They wished for him to take the win against Logan Paul at The Show of Shows. This was former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks.
This weekend, the two stars will clash after several heated exchanges over the past few months. There will be no title on the line or any other major implications for this match, as this will simply be an avenue for the two WWE Superstars to settle their grudges against each other.
Mercedes recently took to X/Twitter for a Q&A session with her fans. She is in the United Kingdom as she'll be competing this weekend at RevPro and putting her Undisputed British Championship on the line. She was asked whether she believed AJ Styles would beat Logan Paul at WrestleMania. The CEO noted that she indeed hoped this was the case.
"He better #RevProHIGHSTAKES #CEORevPro," Mercedes wrote.
Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE
Check out her reply below:
A popular superstar wants Mercedes Moné to return to WWE
Recently, a popular WWE name has mentioned wanting Mercedes Moné to return to the promotion at one point.
Tiffany Stratton has risen to stardom over the past year and has gone on to become the WWE Women's Champion. This weekend at WrestleMania, she is set to put her title on the line against Charlotte Flair.
While appearing on the Gorilla Position podcast, she was asked whether she would want to see Mercedes Moné back with the Stamford-based promotion. Stratton hoped that she would eventually come back, as she wanted a chance to face her in the ring.
"I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her," Stratton said. (From 16:53 to 17:00)
The two have never clashed before, and this would be a match that many can get behind. But in the meantime, the two are on great runs so far in their respective companies, and it remains to be seen who can derail their individual success.