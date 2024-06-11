MJF warns AEW star not to show up on Dynamite this week

The recently returned MJF just warned a fellow AEW star not to show up at this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite. The star he threatened is Rush. The Wolf of Wrestling created a buzz after returning at Double or Nothing and also called out multiple stars during his promo last week.

El Toro Blanco immediately targeted the Salt of the Earth upon his return. Maxwell Jacob Friedman was on the sidelines for nearly five months, but now he's got his hands full. The two confronted each other on Dynamite last week and were involved in a massive brawl.

After attacking each other, Rush announced he would be involved in in-ring action. However, it seems like the Wolf of Wrestling isn't done with the 35-year-old star yet. MJF recently took to X and sent a warning to Rush, advising him not to show up for his scheduled match on Dynamite.

"Don’t show up for your match on Wednesday. Friendly warning," he said.

Konnan thinks Rush shouldn't be MJF's rival

On last week's Dynamite, MJF completely destroyed Rush with his promo, leading to an all-out brawl between the two. The former AEW World Champion is known as one of the best talkers in the wrestling business.

Speaking on Keeping It 100 Official, WCW veteran Konnan said that Rush shouldn't feud with Maxwell as he cannot speak much English.

"Dude, I mean Rush is the wrong guy who can't speak cause he calls him M 'yay' F. He's the wrong guy to go tit-for-tat with this guy. I know that he wants to go out there and speak English because he knows that the promo time is gonna help him but if your English is not that good, you should not be going out there.The first thing he did and he destroyed him was 'I don't know what you said, does anybody else know?' and everybody just popped," he said.

The two are seemingly being set up to face each other at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view later this month.

