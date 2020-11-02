MJF on what will happen to Wardlow if he joins The Inner Circle

MJF is currently one of the most popular stars in AEW. Fans have been eager to see what he does next, especially considering his recent involvement with Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle.

In recent times, MJF and Jericho have been flirting with the idea of teaming up and have the Salt Of The Earth join The Inner Circle. While fans are excited for this to happen, many wonder what it would mean for the future of Wardlow.

MJF says him and Wardlow are a package deal

One fan decided to bite the bullet and asked MJF what exactly were his intentions for Wardlow via Twitter.

The fan politely addressed MJF, requesting him to answer his question of what would happen to Wardlow if the Salt Of The Earth became an official member of the Inner Circle.

MJF made it clear that he and Wardlow were a package deal and that the fan who also happens to be a journalist should feel ashamed of himself for even thinking that it was a good question.

"Wardlow and i are a package deal. Where I go he goes."

"Dumb question. Honestly you should feel ashamed of yourself for even thinking this was a good question."

Wardlow and i are a package deal. Where I go he goes.



Dumb question. Honestly you should feel ashamed of yourself for even thinking this was a good question. https://t.co/LvTZBIF69X — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 2, 2020

MJF would respond to this above tweet by saying if anyone had a doubt regarding the connection between him and Wardlow isn't a true wrestling fan.

Advertisement

"Honestly if anyone was questioning that you aren’t a true wrestling fan. Deactivate your social."

Honestly if anyone was questioning that you aren’t a true wrestling fan. Deactivate your social. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) November 2, 2020

At Full Gear, MJF will have the opportunity to join the Inner Circle if he beats Chris Jericho. If the Salt Of The Earth does manage to win against the former AEW Champion at the PPV, the faction will get to add one of the coveted stars in the company.