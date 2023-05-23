MMA fighter threatens to show up in AEW and slap the taste right out of MJF's mouth

AEW World Champion MJF is known for getting under the skin of virtually everyone he encounters. An MMA fighter has seemingly had enough of the 27-year-old.

The fighter in question is Dillon Danis. He previously had a spat with Maxwell Jacob Friedman on social media, where he claimed that he would rearrange MJF's face if they ever came face-to-face.

The AEW World Champion has also had run-ins with UFC stars like Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett on Twitter in the past. However, nothing has phased The Salt of the Earth as he recently put out an interesting tweet:

"You guys are scary unintelligent. You bore me," tweeted @The_MJF.

This prompted Dillon Danis to respond with a now-deleted message of his own. The MMA fighter claimed he would "slap the taste" out of Friedman's mouth.

“I’m gonna show up at @AEW and slap the taste right out of your midget mouth,” tweeted @dillondanis.

Will Dillon Danis ever get his hands on Maxwell Jacob Friedman? Only time will tell.

MJF will defend the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing

The fifth-annual Double or Nothing event is set to take place this Sunday in Paradise, Nevada. The Salt of the Earth will defend his AEW World Championship in a four-way match at the show.

His opponents, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara, have been working hard to prove they are worthy of being in the main event of Double or Nothing. Moreover, each star wants to prove he is the best among the "Four Pillars of AEW."

On the upcoming May 24 edition of AEW Dynamite, fans at the MGM Grand Garden Arena will hear from all four competitors. They will likely make one last attempt at planting seeds of doubt in the minds of their opponents.

