MMA Rules Cage Fight announced for AEW Dynamite next week; Andrade El Idolo interview and more

AEW may have finally found a short-term solution to counter low-key ratings. During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced several exciting matches and a special interview for next week's show.

Next Friday, Andrade El Idolo will have a special sit-down interview with veteran commentator Jim Ross.

The Mexican star recently stunned the wrestling world by making a shocking debut on Dynamite a week ago. Fans will find out about his plans moving forward when he takes to the ring with the Hall of Famer.

Brock Anderson will make his in-ring debut next week as he teams up with Cody Rhodes to take on Aaron Solow and QT Marshall.

Orange Cassidy will be in action for the first time since Double or Nothing, as he faces Cezar Bononi.

One half of the AEW Tag Team Champions Matt Jackson will team up with IMPACT stars Good Brothers to take on Penta, Eddie Kingston, and Frankie Kazarian in a Trios match.

Darby Allin will have an uphill task next week as he collides with Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a handicap match. Earlier today, Allin asked Sting to sit at home for his match against their rivals next week.

And last but not least, AEW will hold a special MMA Rules Cage Fight between Jack Hager and Wardlow. The latter accepted a challenge from Jack Hager during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

What happened in the main event of AEW Dynamite this week?

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw Hangman Page and Dark Order's 10 defeating Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs.

Both teams went back and forth, destroying each other. The moment that caught everyone's attention was when Ricky Starks slapped Brian Cage.

In the heat of the moment, the FTW champion left the match and chased Starks out to the backstage area. Hangman Page and 10 took the numbers advantage and laid Powerhouse Hobbs out to close the show.

With tensions arising among Team Taz members, it remains to be seen what the company has in store for the faction. Brian Cage's actions most likely convey that he's likely to split up with his faction and turn babyface soon.

Did you enjoy tonight's edition of Friday Night Dynamite? Which match are you most excited about at next week's show? Sound off in the comment section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in wrestling every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Arjun