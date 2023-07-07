"Modern Kevin Nash," "New age Razor Ramon" – Twitterverse commends former WWE Superstar's newest promo backstage

WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall (Razor Ramon) are two of the most recognizable names of the Attitude Era and notably the founding members of the New World Order. According to some fans on Twitter, former WWE star Big Bill (W. Morrissey/Big Cass) has similarities to both men.

Nash and Hall are best known for their WCW runs as part of the nWo, especially due to how they jumped ship from WWE to become megastars in the Eric Bischoff-led promotion. While Big Bill hasn't made huge statements like the two, fans believe he has the potential to grow into a major name in AEW.

In response to a clip of the star's recent promo, fans not only praised his noticeably better interview skills, but noted that it resembled some of Scott Hall's best promos. Additionally, some compared his stature and build to that of Kevin Nash, and with his long hair, Big Bill does have some resemblance to the legend.

☝🏼 @eyeDKbruh @DrainBamager I can’t be the only one who sees Scot hall in his mannerisms here @DrainBamager I can’t be the only one who sees Scot hall in his mannerisms here

Rainmaker @rainmaker207 @DrainBamager dude also grabbed the brass ring and hit the gear. he looks huge. love to see it. @DrainBamager dude also grabbed the brass ring and hit the gear. he looks huge. love to see it.

It remains to be seen if Big Bill will get the break in AEW that he never got in WWE, especially without nZo (Enzo Amore), who fans still urge the promotion to hire. However, with comparisons to two stars as big as Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, it seems like he could just be headed in the right direction.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Big Bill's former tag team partner nZo was once thrown out of a WWE locker room

Enzo Amore and Big Cass were once quite over with the audience during their run in the Stamford-based promotion, and many wanted the duo to capture championship gold. However, both stars were released from the promotion at different points due to misbehavior.

During an episode of Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the pro wrestling legend recalled that the only star he knew of that was ever thrown out of a WWE locker room was nZo.

"Enzo! He got thrown out, but I wasn't there; I had just gone. He got thrown out for running his mouth, I think, because he had come up from NXT, and he had a mouth on him. I think they put him out in the hallway. Made him dress in the hallway, which is a bad place to dress because where are you going to leave your wallet? Where are you going to leave your watch, your rings? In the hallway? Everybody comes through the hallway!"

WrestleZone @WRESTLEZONEcom New promo from Enzo Amore and Big Cass about their new shirt on Represent #GetDropped New promo from Enzo Amore and Big Cass about their new shirt on Represent #GetDropped https://t.co/14UaO7Ffz0

Fans notably want to see nZo picked up by AEW to be reunited with Big Bill at some stage, but so far, there's no indication that this could happen. Similarly to Bill, nZo has turned his life around and regained much of the following his actions initially lost him.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes