Monumental AEW record set by Jade Cargill set to be broken

WWE star Jade Cargill's major AEW record will be broken in just a few days. She was one of the top prospects of the Jacksonville-based promotion and was heavily pushed. She was the inaugural and longest-reigning TBS Champion, holding the title for 508 days. The only two times she lost in All Elite Wrestling were against Kris Statlander, with the title on the line.

Mercedes Mone is the current TBS Champion, holding the title since the 2024 Double or Nothing event. She has defeated multiple stars during her reign. Her only loss in AEW came against Toni Storm, but she has yet to be squashed in a TBS Title match. She has been champion for 507 days and will soon become the longest-reigning TBS Champion, as she does not need to defend the title this week.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone claimed she will soon become the longest titleholder, as she doesn't have to defend it at WrestleDream. This confirms that Jade Cargill will no longer hold the record in the next few days. The CEO has a match this Friday, but it will be for the CMLL World Women's Championship against Persephone.

Booker T claims Jade Cargill didn't learn a lot in AEW

In September, Tiffany Stratton defended her WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Cargill in a Triple Threat match. The match was filled with botches, leading to criticism from fans and veterans.

While speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T blamed AEW and claimed that the former AEW star didn't learn during her previous tenure.

"You've got Jade Cargill who's pretty much fresh off her AEW run, and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn't learn a whole lot, because - no disrespect or anything - but she was just put on a wing and she never really got a chance to really wrestle anybody," he said.

It remains to be seen how Jade will react after Mercedes Mone breaks her record.

