Jade Cargill "didn't learn a whole lot" in AEW, WWE veteran says

A WWE Hall of Famer didn't mince his words while talking about Jade Cargill's run in Tony Khan's AEW. Booker T made the statement while criticising the recent Triple Threat match featuring Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.
Tiffany Stratton retained her Women's title in a Triple Threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the latest edition of SmackDown. The match was criticised by many, notably for its botched finish involving Nia Jax. The former WWE Women's Champion failed to raise her shoulder while being pinned, resulting in an awkward visual.
Booker T criticised the match and took a shot at Jade Cargill's AEW run in the process. Here's what he said on his Hall of Fame podcast:
"You could tell there was a lot of miscommunication. You've got an NIL talent, Tiffany Stratton. You've got Jade Cargill who's pretty much fresh off her AEW run, and just think about that time in AEW for her, she probably didn't learn a whole lot, because - no disrespect or anything - but she was just put on a wing and she never really got a chance to really wrestle anybody. And then you've got Nia Jax, who's been there, of course is gonna feel like, 'I need to quarterback this thing, I feel like I know more than these girls.'" [H/T WrestleTalk]
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
WWE veteran Booker T admitted that the finish was a botch
Booker T didn't hold back one bit while taking a shot at the contest. He admitted that the finish to the match was a major botch and a "scr*w up." He then said something like that "can't happen on live TV."
Fans weren't happy at all over the Nia Jax-Tiffany Stratton botched sequence and showered the stars with boos for the rest of the match. Tiffany pinned Jax moments later to retain the title.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!