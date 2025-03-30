"Mox was befuddled," "She should be removed from television" - Fans bemused by Marina Shafir's AEW promo

Marina Shafir recently cut a promo ahead of an upcoming match. Her promo has confused a lot of fans.

Marina Shafir was by Jon Moxley's side weeks before he formed The Death Riders. Although she is the only woman in the group, she has shown that she isn't afraid to throw down with the men. Currently, Marina and Mox are feuding with Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale.

The two teams will meet in a mixed tornado tag team match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Ahead of this match, Marina cut a promo on Willow where she said that she would rip her liver out and shove it down her throat. This statement even seemed to creep out Mox.

AEW fans went online to give their thoughts on the star's promo. Check out some of their reactions below:

Marina Shafir opens up on how she joined AEW

Before joining AEW, Marina Shafir was part of the NXT roster, where she competed for several years. However, after leaving the Stamford-based promotion, she performed on the indies for a bit before finally joining AEW, where her career has taken off due to The Death Riders' storyline.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Marina said that when she left WWE, she wanted to work on the independent scene. She recalled that things snowballed after she did Bloodsport and ended up competing on AEW Dark.

"AEW wasn't the goal. I just wanted to do indies and learn as much as I could and hustle my f**king a** off to see if I could make it on the indie scene and do it the way I wanted to do it. It was tough, I didn't ask for any favors. I didn't ask [Roderick Strong] to get me on any shows. I didn't ask Shayna [Baszler] to get me on any shows, I had to put myself out there on my own and see what opportunities came my way. Josh [Barnett] hit me up to do Bloodsport, and after I did Bloodsport, it just kind of snowballed, and AEW Dark happened." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see whether Marina Shafir and Jon Moxley will emerge victorious in their upcoming match against Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale.

