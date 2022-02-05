"He's not listening to me either" - Renee Paquette wants Jon Moxley to join forces with former WWE Champion in AEW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley recently made his return to the promotion after a brief hiatus.

The former Lunatic Fringe cut a passionate promo talking about his demons and has since then defeated the likes of "All Ego" Ethan Page, Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens and Best Friends member Wheeler Yuta.

After his win against Yuta on Dynamite, Moxley was addressed by the "American Dragon" Bryan Danielson, who asked Moxley to join forces.

Jon Moxley's wife and former host of Talking Smack, Renne Paquette (fka. Renee Young) on Busted Open Radio said that she loves the idea of Mox and Danielson teaming up, but Jon tunes her out whenever she talks about wrestling and does whatever he wants.

During the show, Renee talks about how she agreed with Danielson when he said Jon Moxley was the best world champion.

“I agree, 100%. I do feel like Jon was the best AEW Champion. He did it during the old no fans section of having AEW, he didn’t have a crowd around while he was champion, he kind of had to trudge through the mud on that one" [05:06-05:23]

Renee also says that there is no way she can influence Moxley's decisions when it comes to wrestling.

"I assure you when I talk wrestling to my husband [Jon Moxley] he tunes me out, so don’t worry about it guys. I do what I can, but he’s not listening to me either. That man does whatever he wants.” [7:48-08:01]

Possible Dream Matches for AEW stars Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley

On this week's Dynamite, Danielson laid out his proposal for Jon Moxley, stating that he wanted to join forces and team up.

Should Moxley accept Danielson's proposal, it will add to what is already a stacked tag team division and bring about a plethora of options for dream matches.

We could see Danielson and Moxley have matches with The Young Bucks, The Dark Order, Team Tazz, Sting and Darby Allin, Santana and Ortiz, FTR, and the current World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasauras.

Would you like to see Moxley and Danielson team up?

