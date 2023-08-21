"Mr. Wheeler's not going to be leaving the country" - WWE legend doubts Cash Wheeler would make it to AEW All In after arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave his take on Cash Wheeler's situation following his arrest, and if he believed this would affect his appearance at All In.

Cash Wheeler, one-half of AEW Tag Team Champions FTR, was arrested on Friday, August 18th. He was charged with a count of aggravated assault with a firearm following what could be described as a road rage incident. He was previously scheduled for a match with The Young Bucks at All In this Sunday for their tag team titles.

On his podcast Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff said he believed that due to how serious the offense was, this could lead to Wheeler not being cleared to head to the U.K. He thought the entire situation was a mess, and that Tony Khan and FTR should be blamed for letting the entire situation unfold as it did. Despite the situation, FTR were still revealed to be booked for this week's shows leading to All In.

"Mr. Wheeler's not going to be leaving the country. Or if he is leaving the country, I doubt that he's going to be able to get into the U.K. I could be wrong. I'm no lawyer, I don't know immigration law... What a freaking mess. What a mess," Bischoff added. For now, though, Wheeler is still booked for the show and even promoted it on last night's "AEW Collision." [H/T wrestlinginc.]

Thunder Rosa reacts to Cash Wheeler's arrest

Recently, Thunder Rosa gave her thoughts on the arrest of fellow AEW star Cash Wheeler.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, the former AEW Women's Champion gave her genuine thoughts on the situation. She felt sympathy for all parties involved, may it be Wheeler himself, Dax Harwood, or even the fans, as she did not know the full story yet.

"I feel just like what the fans are feeling," Rosa said. "I feel for the fans. I feel for Cash Wheeler because we don't know the situation. I feel for his partner and, you know, It's been a pleasure to work with them in 'Collision' and uh, and to see what I've seen over the past couple of weeks, and even years, like, working with them in AEW so ... um, yeah, it's really hard to talk about because I – again, we don't – we don't have any details and we don't want to speculate." H/T:[WrestlingInc]

Cash Wheeler's situation heading to All In is still a big unknown. However, as of now, the AEW star is currently still booked for the event. Hopefully no plans for All In get derailed following the situation.

Do you think FTR's match at All In will push through? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here