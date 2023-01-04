Multi-time WWE champion breaks silence following devastating title loss amidst prominent rumors of re-signing with Triple H

One of Triple H's pet projects from his time as the head honcho of WWE NXT has had a bit of a rough time over the past few weeks, but it seems they have taken their most recent loss better than expected.

The pet project in question is The Revival, who now go by the name 'FTR' in AEW. Despite having one of the best years of their respective careers in 2022, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler ended the year by losing four consecutive matches.

Not only that, but they also lost both the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships, as well as losing an AEW Tag Team Championship match against The Acclaimed. Things went from bad to worse at the recent NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, where FTR lost their IWGP Tag Team Championships to Bishamon.

Despite losing their fifth match in a row, their third and final title, and starting 2023 off with a loss, FTR seems to be in high spirits following the match. Here's what Dax Harwood had to say on Twitter following the defeat.

"Congrats Bishamon. Top Guys, out...," tweeted @DaxFTR.

FTR has accomplished almost everything that has been presented to them since arriving in AEW in 2020. But with their contracts coming up at the end of April 2023, could they head back to World Wrestling Entertainment? Only time will tell!

Another former WWE Champion lost their belt at Wrestle Kingdom 17

Wrestle Kingdom 17 wasn't a good night if you were a former WWE Tag Team Champion, as not only did FTR lose their championships, but Karl Anderson did as well.

Anderson lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga at the show, with the unique detail of the match being that The Machine Gun is currently signed to a WWE contract.

Anderson was meant to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW's Battle Autumn event on November 5th, 2022. Instead, he chose to travel to Saudi Arabia to take part in WWE's Crown Jewel event on the same day.

