Multi-time WWE champion opens up on AEW dream match; confirms he wasn't offered a contract

AEW has hosted several former WWE champions, but one top independent star has still not received a contract offer despite competing in multiple dream matches for the promotion. Matt Cardona has now opened up on wrestling Chris Jericho and his status with All Elite Wrestling.

Cardona has put work in for AEW several times since departing WWE in 2020. The 40-year-old has even competed for titles in Tony Khan's promotions, but he still hasn't received a contract.

Chris Van Vliet sat down with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion on a recent edition of his Insight podcast. Matt Cardona discussed his dream match with Adam Copeland and the follow-up with Chris Jericho in ROH:

"So then I go away for a couple of months, and then I got a call, ‘Hey, you interested in working Chris Jericho at the Hammerstein Ballroom?’ Yeah, let me think about it. Duh! Again, one of my childhood idols, he was on my birthday cake, but I was ninth grade. I love Chris. As a performer, I look up to Chris. So to wrestle Chris, we had a whole program, and for Ring of Honor, had to do it. Another dream match."

Despite being called in to work with some of the promotion's top stars, Cardona confirmed that he never received an offer from Tony Khan:

"Again, I don’t know. Dave Meltzer reported that I got offered a contract, but I did not, so I don’t know what happened." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Matt Cardona open to joining AEW if the conditions are right

While Matt Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, has become a top star in WWE, The Indy God is still plying his trade in TNA and independent promotions around the world.

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona revealed that he has a great relationship with AEW, and he'd be open to signing with the company if there was a solid plan for him:

"If it made sense. I don’t want to be anywhere just to be a guy on the roster. I know there are no guarantees in pro wrestling, but I need intent, like we see you doing this, or we envision you being here."

For now, the 40-year-old continues to compete against the indie scene's top stars. Whether he'll eventually sign with WWE or AEW remains to be seen.

