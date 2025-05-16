4-time WWE champion open to joining AEW, "There are no guarantees in pro wrestling"

A former WWE champion recently opened up about his current standing with AEW and spoke on the possibility of re-joining Tony Khan's promotion in the future. The star who gained fame in World Wrestling Entertainment is recognized more for his time away from the Stamford-based promotion.
Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has become a global force on the independent scene since reinventing himself following his WWE run, where he won the Intercontinental and US Titles once each and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkins. Known as the "complete Matt Cardona," he has carved a unique identity for himself, which is based around reinvention.
Recently, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Cardona addressed his past with AEW and whether a future with the promotion could be on the cards. He referenced his short stint at the Jacksonville-based promotion during the pandemic, citing a dream match against Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho.
While Cardona clarified that he hasn’t been officially offered a contract, he did acknowledge that “The phone had rung... a couple times,” and emphasized that he still had a “great relationship” with AEW. On whether he could join the Jacksonville-based promotion should the opportunity present itself, the 40-year-old was open to the idea and said:
“If it made sense. I don’t want to be anywhere just to be a guy on the roster. I know there are no guarantees in pro wrestling, but I need intent, like we see you doing this, or we envision you being here.” [H/T : WrestleTalk]
Cardona remains one of wrestling’s most in-demand free agents, and a run with AEW will surely excite his fans.
You can check out Cardona's comments in the video below:
Update on Matt Cardona’s upcoming title match
Matt Cardona’s highly anticipated shot at the TNA International Championship is now surrounded with doubt following a major update on current champion Steve Maclin.
Cardona won his title opportunity by winning a four-way match against Ace Austin, Elijah, and Mance Warner, and was set to face Maclin on May 23.
However, during the May 15 episode of TNA IMPACT, it was revealed that Maclin was dealing with a minor skull fracture sustained during a brutal match on May 8.
So far, no official decision has been made regarding the status of this bout, as fans wait for clarity on whether a new opponent or a different angle will be pursued.