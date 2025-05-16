4-time WWE champion open to joining AEW, "There are no guarantees in pro wrestling"

A former WWE champion recently opened up about his current standing with AEW and spoke on the possibility of re-joining Tony Khan's promotion in the future. The star who gained fame in World Wrestling Entertainment is recognized more for his time away from the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has become a global force on the independent scene since reinventing himself following his WWE run, where he won the Intercontinental and US Titles once each and the RAW Tag Team Championship twice alongside Curt Hawkins. Known as the "complete Matt Cardona," he has carved a unique identity for himself, which is based around reinvention.

Recently, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Cardona addressed his past with AEW and whether a future with the promotion could be on the cards. He referenced his short stint at the Jacksonville-based promotion during the pandemic, citing a dream match against Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho.

Ad

Trending

While Cardona clarified that he hasn’t been officially offered a contract, he did acknowledge that “The phone had rung... a couple times,” and emphasized that he still had a “great relationship” with AEW. On whether he could join the Jacksonville-based promotion should the opportunity present itself, the 40-year-old was open to the idea and said:

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

“If it made sense. I don’t want to be anywhere just to be a guy on the roster. I know there are no guarantees in pro wrestling, but I need intent, like we see you doing this, or we envision you being here.” [H/T : WrestleTalk]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cardona remains one of wrestling’s most in-demand free agents, and a run with AEW will surely excite his fans.

You can check out Cardona's comments in the video below:

Ad

Update on Matt Cardona’s upcoming title match

Matt Cardona’s highly anticipated shot at the TNA International Championship is now surrounded with doubt following a major update on current champion Steve Maclin.

Cardona won his title opportunity by winning a four-way match against Ace Austin, Elijah, and Mance Warner, and was set to face Maclin on May 23.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, during the May 15 episode of TNA IMPACT, it was revealed that Maclin was dealing with a minor skull fracture sustained during a brutal match on May 8.

So far, no official decision has been made regarding the status of this bout, as fans wait for clarity on whether a new opponent or a different angle will be pursued.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More