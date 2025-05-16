Top champion suffers fractured skull and officially left unable to wrestle

A top champion will not be able to wrestle for the foreseeable future due to fracturing his skull. There was official confirmation of the news.

Steve Maclin, a former WWE star, is not cleared to compete as per TNA. It was revealed during the May 15 episode of TNA IMPACT that the star had suffered a minor skull fracture. This is not the only injury he suffered, either, dealing with multiple lacerations, as well as dealing with blood loss after his match against Eric Young last week on May 8.

The star is unable to compete at this time, and given the severity of his injuries, it's not certain when he will be back. He is set to defend the TNA International Championship on May 23 against Matt Cardona, but given the announcement about his injuries, his appearance there is uncertain at best for the moment.

Cardona became the number one contender for the International Title by winning a hard-fought match against Ace Austin, Elijah, and Mance Warner.

The extent of his injuries is not completely clear at this time, but he was left unable to compete this week.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates about the star's future.

