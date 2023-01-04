Multi-time WWE United States Champion reacts to Sasha Banks' NJPW debut

Sasha Banks has made her first wrestling appearance since her WWE walkout at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. She is now known as Mercedes Mone. Reacting to her arrival in the promotion, longtime friend and former WWE Superstar Kalisto sent a tweet.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kairi Sane defeated Tam Nakano in a match for the IWGP Women's Championship. Following the bout, Mercedes' new theme song played as she made her way to the ring. After initially showing her respect, The Blueprint attacked Kairi Sane.

She picked up a microphone and challenged the champ for the IWGP Women's Title at the Battle in the Valley event in San Jose. The match will take place on February 18.

It's safe to say that Banks made a blockbuster debut that had the entire wrestling world talking.

Fans and wrestlers alike have come forward to react to this groundbreaking debut. Among them was former WWE United States Champion Kalisto, now known as Samuray Del Sol.

"Mercedes Moné!!! proud of you sis.. #njpw," he tweeted.

There is speculation that Sasha Banks could show up on AEW Dynamite next week following her NJPW debut. The show will take place in Los Angeles at the KIA Forum, and it will be one of the biggest Dynamites of the year.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will take on Saraya and a mystery partner in a huge tag team match. With Sasha Banks officially out of WWE paired up with NJPW and AEW working together, it is possible we will see Mercedes Mone show up on January 11, 2023.

What was your reaction to Mone's NJPW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

