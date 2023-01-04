Sasha Banks debuts new name at Wrestle Kingdom 17; confronts former WWE Superstar in first public appearance amidst rumors of potential AEW signing

On Day 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 17, six-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks made a shocking debut with a new theme song and name. She showed up to confront former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane.

The Boss has not been seen in a wrestling setting since walking out of WWE RAW along with Naomi in May last year. It was reported that the reason behind the walkout was creative frustrations over the booking of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kairi Sane put her IWGP Women's Championship on the line against Tam Nakano. It was a short match, but both women gave it everything. Sane managed to win after hitting the Seven Seas in the end.

Following the match, Kairi Sane's celebrations were cut short as Sasha Banks made her first New Japan Pro-Wrestling appearance.

She was introduced as Mercedes Mone and also debuted a new theme song.

Banks walked into the ring and stood face-to-face with the IWGP Women's Champion. The six-time WWE Women's Champion then attacked Sane.

She introduced herself to the Japanese crowd and laid out a challenge to the champion. Sane and Mone will face each other at the Battle in the Valley in San Jose on February 18, 2023, for the IWGP Women's Title.

There is also a possibility that Banks might debut in AEW soon due to the promotion's partnership with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Rumor mills and fans have speculated that The Blueprint will appear as Saraya's mystery partner against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter in an upcoming edition of Dynamite.

What was your reaction to Sasha Banks's debut in New Japan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess which WWE legend Goldberg was inspired by? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes