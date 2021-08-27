Multiple AEW stars including top champion announced for Chris Jericho's cruise

Chris Jericho announced through his Twitter account that several AEW stars will be appearing on the Rock N Wrestling Rager Triple Whammy Cruise on October 23 for that week's AEW Dynamite.

The lineup includes Britt Baker, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Orange Cassidy and Colt Cabana.

The event will air live on October 23, 2021, in a special Saturday Night Dynamite. The move to Saturday took place due to TNT broadcasting the Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game on Wednesday.

This will be AEW Dynamite's second airing on Saturdays. after they were moved to Saturday in June to accommodate the NBA playoffs.

🚨New Event On Sale This Week🚨#AEW makes it’s Orlando, Florida Debut!

Special Saturday Night #AEWDynamite

Saturday, October 23, 2021@AdditionFiArena

Doors 6pm & Showtime 7pm

Tix on-sale THIS FRIDAY, August 27 at 10am Easternhttps://t.co/rFcIFUPD6k and https://t.co/vOacpe4Ix1 pic.twitter.com/ukIMcGhES4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021

AEW will move from TNT to TBS in hopes of avoiding shifting their schedules to accommodate NBA and NHL games.

Chris Jericho, on Twitter, had previously announced that he was in touch with Tony Khan over getting talent in for the cruise.

"Hey @jericho_cruise rockers!! Just letting you know that even with the #AEWDynamite event on Oct 23, there’s still gonna be an amazing roster of @AEW talent aboard the #TripleWhammy! @TonyKhan & I are putting together the great talent list & the first announcement is this Thur!" Chris Jericho tweeted.

Hey @jericho_cruise rockers!! Just letting you know that even with the #AEWDynamite event on Oct 23, there’s still gonna be an amazing roster of @AEW talent aboard the #TripleWhammy! @TonyKhan & I are putting together the great talent list & the first announcement is this Thur! — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) August 24, 2021

What happened in the last Chris Jericho Cruise?

The previous iteration of the Chris Jericho Cruise took place in January 2020. The card had five matches that AEW had pre-taped.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page defeated SCU to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships. Britt Baker got a win over Priscilla Kelly via submission and MJF defeated Joey Janela.

Inner Circle's Chris Jericho, Santana and Ortiz defeated the Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt) in six-man tag team action and the show was headlined by a No.1 Contender's match for the AEW World Championship. Jon Moxley beat PAC to get a shot at Chris Jericho's title at AEW Revolution.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Alan John