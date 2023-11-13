Multiple AEW stars announced for major tournament

If there is one thing wrestling fans love, it's a good old-fashioned tournament, and a number of AEW stars have been officially confirmed for one of the biggest of the year!

A promotion known for producing top-quality tournaments every year is New Japan Pro Wrestling, which presents competitions like the New Japan Cup, the G1 Climax, and the Best of the Super Juniors on a yearly basis.

Their final round-robin tournament of the calendar year is always the World Tag League, where the winners will get a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom the following January. The company recently revealed the 2023 line-up, and some AEW stars have been included.

Lance Archer will make his return to Japan this November to compete in the 2023 World Tag League as he teams with Alex Zayne. Together, they are known as 'Monstersauce' and have regularly tagged together in NJPW STRONG over the past year.

While Lance will be making his return to the company, a team who will be making their NJPW debuts are The Gates of Agony. Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona are currently two-thirds of the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions alongside Brian Cage and will be looking to continue the great work they have been putting in over the past year.

AEW recently announced a huge tournament of their own

The NJPW World Tag League won't be the only big tournament closing out 2023, as AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed his latest creation: The Continental Classic.

Like the World Tag League, the Continental Classic is set to be a 12-person round-robin style tournament contested over a period of six weeks, culminating at the World's End pay-per-view on December 30th.

Khan also announced that, despite only having one good eye at the time of writing, Bryan Danielson will compete in the tournament. The rest of the line-up is yet to be announced, but given how excited both Tony and Bryan were about the announcement, the inaugural Continental Classic is set to be one of the most exciting things All Elite Wrestling has produced.

