Multiple AEW stars to be in LA for WWE WrestleMania week

AEW might not have its own pay-per-view on the size of WrestleMania, but a handful of stars might be in LA to catch the show. Dax Harwood recently took to Twitter to invite fans to catch him and other stars for a live podcast episode.

In recent months, there have been many rumors suggesting that FTR could be on their way to WWE. While so far nothing has been concrete, now that the podcast will be in the same city as WrestleMania, could this hint at their potential debut?

In a recent Twitter post, Dax Harwood invited fans to have some tequila with them on the 30th of March and that he'll be joined by AEW stars Cash Wheeler, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Shawn Spears.

Some fans have speculated that FTR's poor booking across 2022 was largely due to their friendship with CM Punk, but recently Harwood firmly shut down those rumors and claimed that nobody in AEW cares who Punk is friends with.

Missed out on last week's AEW Rampage? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood recently hinted that FTR has already decided between AEW and WWE

While fans have been eagerly awaiting a final decision from FTR, rumors of a potential WWE debut have only increased over the past few months. Harwood has maintained a sense of mystique over the matter but recently took to social media to claim that he and Cash Wheeler have already made up their minds

"Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all," Dax tweeted.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR Just got off the phone with Cash. We’ve decided what we’re going to do come April. NOTHING is official yet, so legally, can’t speak on it, but in the next couple of weeks, we’ll let all of our fans know. We owe it to y’all for the opportunities we have in front of us. Love y’all.

Since Dax claims that fans will know shortly, there might not be much room left for speculation in the coming weeks. Either way, it seems like the duo has a ton of support behind them and possibly a bright future ahead in pro wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes