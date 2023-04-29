Multiple AEW stars might be looking to get "fired" by appearing backstage in WWE, says Jim Cornette

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has weighed in with his thoughts on wrestlers from companies like AEW and WWE appearing backstage at their rival shows.

Numerous members of both the WWE and AEW locker rooms are friends with each other due to the many years spent traveling around the world. Some are even married or in relationships with people from their supposed competition.

However, this trend was the subject of much discussion this week due to former AEW World Champion CM Punk showing up at the April 24th edition of RAW, causing many people to wonder what his intentions were.

Speaking on his "Drive-Thru" podcast, Jim Cornette believes that sometimes when a wrestler from AEW visits WWE, it isn't just to see their friends, it's a way to generate buzz and get some attention or even get themselves fired.

“Here’s the thing, it only happens with Tony [Khan]’s guys 'cause they know nothing’s going to happen bad or—if they’re wanting to get fired they do other things to try and get fired, he won’t fire them. Or they just don’t give a s**t, or they do it on purpose to say ‘hey remember me? I’m over here, you’re not paying attention to me when I’m around but when I’m here at the other place maybe this will get your attention’. It’s all of those things,” said Jim Cornette. [0:30 to 1:00]

Some of All Elite Wrestling's best and brightest were present at the recent WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to support their other halves, including Andrade El Idolo, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black. While the likes of Charlotte Flair have also made appearances backstage in AEW.

Another wrestling veteran also commented on CM Punk's recent trip to WWE Raw

As previously stated, CM Punk's recent trip to RAW got a lot of people talking due to his already frosty relationship with AEW. But some have questioned why he was there in the first place, given his history with WWE.

WCW legend Konnan was one of those people who speculated on his "Keepin' It 100" podcast that Punk knew exactly what he was doing, generating buzz to see if World Wrestling Entertainment were still interested in him.

CM Punk famously walked out of World Wrestling Entertainment the night after the 2014 Royal Rumble. He returned to wrestling seven years later when he made his debut for AEW at the "First Dance" edition of Rampage in August 2021. But as the old saying goes in this business; "never say never."

