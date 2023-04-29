"He wants to see WWE still interested" - Konnan sees 9-time World Champion possibly leaving AEW soon

WCW veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts on former AEW World Champion CM Punk's backstage visit to WWE earlier this week.

Amidst rumors of his imminent AEW return, The Straight Edge Superstar paid a visit to RAW, which took place in his hometown of Chicago. The 44-year-old stalwart was spotted with Tamina Snuka outside the Allstate Arena.

Some reports even insinuated that Punk spoke to The Miz to finally "clear the air" after having a long-standing social media beef over the years.

The Second City Saint also met Triple H briefly before being asked to leave the building at the behest of Vince McMahon.

CM Punk received a mixed response from the locker room, with some wrestlers even calling his unexpected appearance a publicity stunt. Though he probably wasn't angling for a WWE move, Punk still fueled speculation of a return to his old stomping grounds.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that CM Punk's RAW visit seemed fishy to him as he could have played both sides against the middle:

"I think that it is news for the fact that number one, that he [CM Punk] left under really bad circumstances WWE because, as Joe stated, that he's a controversial figure. He's still under contract. I can't see Tony liking this. I can see CM Punk knowing very well what he's doing. It was gonna generate a buzz, and maybe his contract's coming up, and he wants to play side against each other. He wants to see WWE still interested," Konnan said.

The WCW veteran also quashed rumors of CM Punk not angling a WWE move as he said the latter could have invited The Miz to a restaurant:

"This could have been very easily done, 'Hey, Miz or hey, whoever he was going to visit. Why don't you come to my house, or why don't we meet at a restaurant?''' He added. [1:40 to 2:22]

CM Punk won't be returning to AEW alone?

CM Punk is rumored to be returning for the premiere of AEW's Saturday night 'Collision' show, which will go down from the United Center in Chicago on June 17.

However, his return isn't the only surprise the company is planning to swerve for its hardcore audience. Dave Meltzer reported that "another major name" is expected to either debut or return alongside the Chicago native:

"The show, believed to be called AEW Collision, as noted last week, is expected to debut on 6/17 with a show from 8-10 p.m. Eastern, from the United Center in Chicago, which would also be the return of C.M. Punk along with what is expected to be either another major name debut or return,"

As of this writing, there's no word on who that mystery star is. But it's worth noting that bigwigs like Goldberg, Kota Ibushi, and Mercedes Mone are contractually free to appear for any company.

