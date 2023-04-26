Backstage update on whether CM Punk was angling for a WWE move during recent visit - Reports

CM Punk's recent backstage appearance on WWE RAW has set the wrestling world alight, resulting in many fans online speculating about his return to the Stamford-based promotion. In light of all the rumors, a report has now emerged claiming that the star had no such intentions.

"The Summer of Punk" is often referred to by many fans as the highest point in The Second City Saint's career. During this time, the star was arguably the biggest name in the industry. His shocking 2014 release hurt many fans, and since then, a number of online accounts have been clamoring for CM Punk to return to WWE, even after signing with AEW.

PWInsider recently reported on CM Punk's backstage visit and had the following to say about those speculating that he had an interest in returning to WWE:

“For those who have asked if this was Punk trying to gauge WWE interest, we are told no. He's still under contract to AEW for what one person termed a "lengthy" amount of time and couldn't even negotiate with WWE at this point.”

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 love the part when “Neon lights” hits. Watching Cm Punk AEW debut for the 1,000th timelove the part when “Neon lights” hits. Watching Cm Punk AEW debut for the 1,000th time 😂 love the part when “Neon lights” hits. https://t.co/Dz1I7cTNor

Despite the aforementioned reports, there are still some fans and even veterans who believe that The Second City Saint is at least open to returning to the Stamford-based promotion. Lance Storm recently gave his take on the matter and claimed that Tony Khan could potentially view this as a threat from CM Punk.

Booker T suggested that CM Punk could be trying to emulate late-WWE legend, Brian Pillman

AEW fans will likely recognize Brian Pillman's name due to the legend's son currently working in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Pillman Sr. was, however, known for his controversial actions, and back in 1996, the star tried to kick off a bidding war between WCW and WWF.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager This Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. promo is so simple yet so compelling.



Exactly what AEW Dark should be constantly used for... to get guys better at this pro wrestling thing.



This Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. promo is so simple yet so compelling.Exactly what AEW Dark should be constantly used for... to get guys better at this pro wrestling thing.https://t.co/oHrPzDopWY

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T speculated that Punk might be trying to "work" AEW and WWE against each other.

"That's something that him and Tony Khan should be talking about. Why was he at a WWE show […] This might be his Brian Pillman moment, you know? 'I'm going to work the companies against each other," Booker T said. [H/T: Ringside News]

If the WWE Hall of Famer is correct, The Straight Edge Superstar's actions might result in some desperate moves from either promotion to secure him, resulting in a bigger contract. However, according to the PWInsider report, that could just be another CM Punk conspiracy theory.

