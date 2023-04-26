CM Punk could be "working" WWE and AEW against each other, according to two-time Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T recently claimed that CM Punk could be pitting WWE and AEW against one another.

Punk startled many fans and insiders this week when he stepped backstage before WWE RAW tapings in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. He was seen conversing with WWE Superstar Tamina at the RAW venue in a video that circulated on social media.

CM Punk also reportedly encountered Triple H backstage, which would be their first meeting since The Second City Saint left WWE in 2014. The 44-year-old wrestling legend was eventually ordered to leave the arena, which he reportedly did.

Since Punk's surprise backstage visit became public, Booker T has addressed the matter on his Hall of Fame podcast, speculating that Punk may be trying to recreate WCW legend Brian Pillman's approach of pitting rival companies against each other.

Brian Pillman attempted to stir up controversy between WWE and WCW in 1996 in order to launch a bidding war. Despite Pillman being involved in a car accident, the plan worked and he received serious consideration from both organizations. However, The Best in the World is not a free agent and is still under contract with AEW.

"That's something that him and Tony Khan should be talking about. Why was he at a WWE show […] This might be his Brian Pillman moment, you know? 'I'm going to work the companies against each other," Booker T said. [H/T - Ringside News]

Vince Russo defends CM Punk after the latter was allegedly kicked out of RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has commented on the situation, seemingly supporting the AEW star. According to rumors, the security staff asked Punk to leave the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, before this week's RAW show.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was questioned if Punk needed to re-earn the confidence of the WWE and AEW locker rooms.

Russo noted that the former WWE Champion didn't need to pander to anyone because he was already a multi-millionaire and a huge draw.

"I don't think CM Punk needs to earn the trust of anybody. Listen, bro; CM Punk is a millionaire many times over. He had a dream that he wanted to do MMA, and he followed that dream; it was not successful, but he still followed it through. I think CM Punk is in a position really to do whatever he wants to do," Russo said.

WWE talent believes Punk may have just staged a publicity stunt before his rumored AEW return. Meanwhile, AEW stars were in "disbelief" after learning of the former world champion's appearance at the WWE show.

What did you think of Punk's backstage visit during WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

