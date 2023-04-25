"He doesn't need to earn anybody's trust" - WWE veteran defends CM Punk after allegedly being kicked out of RAW (Exclusive)

CM Punk reportedly showing up at the latest WWE RAW venue has sent the internet into meltdown. Meanwhile, Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the incident by seemingly coming out in support of the AEW star.

Rumors suggested that Punk was asked to leave by the security team after he was spotted at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, before this week's RAW episode.

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel, Vince Russo was asked whether Punk needed to earn the trust of the WWE and AEW locker rooms again.

The Second City Saint apparently has a track record of having multiple backstage controversies. However, Russo responded by saying that the former WWE Champion didn't need to pander to anybody as he was already a millionaire multiple times over and has proven to be a massive draw.

The former WWE writer didn't mince his words while defending Punk during Legion of RAW, as you can view below:

"I don't think CM Punk needs to earn the trust of anybody. Listen, bro; CM Punk is a millionaire many times over. He had a dream that he wanted to do MMA, and he followed that dream; it was not successful, but he still followed it through. I think CM Punk is in a position really to do whatever he wants to do. CM Punk can get hired [by] doing other things on the CM Punk name alone." [6:50 - 7:40]

Russo highlighted Phil Brook's age and felt that the popular wrestling star was mature enough to do what he liked in his career. The WWE veteran also believed that Punk could get hired wherever he wanted to, given his star power:

"Remember when FOX hired him? He doesn't need to earn anybody's trust, bro. Give me a break. He is not a kid. He's 45! [44] Yeah, come on, bro! He is a grown man. He's been successful. He's got money in the bank. He doesn't need to earn trust." [7:40 - 8:00]

Why was CM Punk reportedly on the latest Monday Night RAW episode?

The Second City Saint allegedly making his presence felt backstage on RAW has somehow overshadowed WWE introducing a brand new championship.

While the real reason for Punk's unannounced appearance isn't known, sources claim that he was seen talking to talent, with The Miz being one of the stars he spoke to behind the scenes.

The superstar also had a word with Triple H after being asked to leave the Allstate Arena by WWE's Head of Security, Jim Kelly. Talents within WWE feel Punk might have just pulled off a publicity stunt before his rumored AEW return. However, wrestlers in AEW were in "disbelief" after hearing about the former world champion's sighting at the WWE show.

More details on Punk's eyebrow-raising move should emerge sooner rather than later, and we'll keep you updated as always here on Sportskeeda.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes