Did Vince McMahon really have CM Punk escorted out of RAW arena by security? Details on who he met ahead of the show

CM Punk hasn't been seen on television for a wrestling promotion in months, but he's still making waves in the industry. Since tonight's WWE RAW will be televised from the well-known Allstate Arena, the Chicago native decided to stop by the backstage area.

He reportedly met with multiple WWE performers backstage, and PWInsider's sources also claimed that he briefly saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. It's believed that the two hadn't spoken since CM Punk left WWE in 2014.

NoSmokeSport @NoSmokeSport Video Footage of CM Punk outside of Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina ‼️ Video Footage of CM Punk outside of #WWERAW talking to WWE Star Tamina‼️ https://t.co/oMdzeIFXR7

Punk was eventually escorted out of the venue since he is still under contract with AEW. According to PWInsider's sources, the person who made the call for him to leave was none other than Vince McMahon.

While there's no news on who he was visiting at the show, it's a fascinating coincidence given the recent buzz regarding his imminent return to AEW television. It's also worth noting that WWE is pushing a major announcement from Triple H tonight, even though it's almost certainly unconnected.

Backstage at RAW, some wrestlers allegedly regarded CM Punk's surprise arrival as a publicity stunt by The Second City Saint, potentially to build anticipation for his AEW return.

CM Punk walked out of WWE in 2014

Punk famously quit WWE at the beginning of 2014, alleging several health issues he felt WWE executives and medical personnel were ignoring. Due to this, he was suspended and later that year informed that he had been let go.

He returned to the world of sports entertainment in late 2019 as a panelist on Fox Sports' WWE Backstage show, but wouldn't return to pro wrestling itself until August 2021, when he signed a multi-year agreement with All Elite Wrestling.

Since joining the new promotion, he has dealt with a fresh set of backstage troubles and hasn't appeared on AEW programming since the 'Brawl Out' incident last September. According to reports, AEW is preparing for Punk's return this summer.

Brock Lesnar vs. a female Superstar? Teddy Long pitches a crazy idea. More here

Poll : 0 votes